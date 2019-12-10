SALINE COUNTY, IL — Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a southern Illinois man accused of murdering his wife and burning her body in 2016. Brian Burns faces two charges of first-degree murder, each carrying a potential of 20 to 60 years with no possibility of probation.
The prosecution led opening statements with Special Appellate Prosecutor Matt Goetten telling jurors they’ll hear two stories.
Brian Burns told detectives his estranged wife, Carla Burns, misfired and shot herself after she expressed interest in learning to shoot a gun. He said he panicked and, instead of calling 911, burned her body and spread the ashes.
Goetten said the other story, the state’s case, is the truth: that Burns’ murdered Carla and tried to cover it up.
Defense attorney Duane Verity didn’t give the jury a lot of details. He simply asked them to have an open mind and pay attention to the facts.
After opening statements, the jury watched two videos. One video showed a site visit to the scene of the crime.
The other was of an interview Burns had with detectives in which he detailed what he did with his wife’s ashes.
Burns told detectives he would never hurt his wife and called it an emotional nightmare.
In the courtroom, Burns looked away crying.
Testimony will continue at the Saline County Courthouse for an estimated two weeks.