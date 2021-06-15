SIKESTON, MISSOURI– Uninsured or underinsured residents of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois can receive no-cost dental and optical care until June 25.
Operation Healthy Delta was created by the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC) in partnership with U.S Department of Defense and the U.S Military's Reserve Forces.
The program requires no proof of insurance or identification to receive treatment, and patients are seen on a first come, first served basis.
Locations include:
- Miners Baptist Church, 416 State Highway H, Sikeston, MO 63801
- Eastwood United Methodist Church, 512 Ward Avenue, Caruthersville, MO 63830
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 601 Ward Avenue, Caruthersville, MO 63830
- Massac County High School, 2841 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL 62960
Hours of operation are:
June 15- 8 a.m through 7 p.m
June 16- 8 a.m through 5 p.m
June 17- 8 a.m through 7 p.m
June 18- 8 a.m through 5 p.m
June 19- 8 a.m through 5 p.m
June 20- 12 p.m through 5 p.m
June 21- 8 a.m through 5 p.m