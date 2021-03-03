NASHVILLE, TN — A coordinated effort to identify and locate missing children across Tennessee has led to 150 missing children returning home.
The collaborative effort, 'Operation Volunteer Strong,' is led by the United States Marshals Service, Tennessee Department of Children's Services, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Planning for the operation began in the fall of 2020, with the operation launching on Jan. 4.
After identifying 240 missing children statewide, officials say TBI intelligence analysts compiled thorough information and potential leads on each child. Law enforcement teams then carefully pursued the leads during two-week blitzes in each of the Tennessee's three grand regions.
In West Tennessee, between the weeks of Feb. 8 through Feb. 12 and Feb. 22 through Feb. 26, authorities identified 82 missing children — 52 of which were found, three of them were found in other states.
Of the 52 children recovered, authorities say 33 of them were found in the weeks leading up to the operation, 18 children were found during the operation, and one child was found after it concluded.
The TBI says while searching for the children, authorities also located two adults with outstanding warrants, and safely recovered a child during an active kidnapping investigation — which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.
TBI also says one of the recovered children is a human trafficking victim and an investigation by a Mississippi local law enforcement agency and the FBI is still active.
The TBI says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, based in Alexandria, VA, provided research and analytical support for the operation.
The TBI says it serves as the clearinghouse for missing children in Tennessee. In this role, the agency says it provides supports to local law enforcement agencies, raises awareness of missing children and prevention efforts, and administers high-profile efforts to find missing children in dangerous situations through it Endangered Child Alert and AMBER Alert programs.
The TBI also says most of the children recovered during the operation will receive services through the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, which may include placing the children in foster homes, group homes, or other specialized care.
