PADUCAH — The goal of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission's Jan. 10 meeting in western Kentucky is to engage with unserved and underserved communities in the area and amplify the commission's work.
The commission's meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the WC Young Community Center on 505 S. 8th St.
The purpose of the meeting is to introduce Executive Director Bryan Hubbard to key leaders within western Kentucky’s Black communities.
Networking and coordinating with community partners who have their own networks to spread information seem to be the best methods of building public awareness and rapport, the commission says. These are the necessary first steps for building credibility, trust and ultimately partnership to fight substance abuse.
For more information about the commission, visit ag.ky.gov.