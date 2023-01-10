PADUCAH — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission hosted another town hall meeting on Tuesday in Paducah at the W.C Young Community Center. The focus was discussion of the different options of disbursing Kentucky's $842 million portion of the national $26 billion settlement with opioid companies.
Tuesday night’s meeting was held to hear opinions from the African-American community.
It’s a chance for community recovery, one Paducah McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary is proud to be a part of.
"You know, this addiction, this drug problem is not only a problem for white Americans. It's a problem for Black Americans also, and they know that. In fact the numbers are going up all the time," Cleary says.
People filled the W.C Young Community Center Tuesday night to share their opinion. The crowd looked different, and Executive Director Bryan Hubbard said that was the goal.
"Tonight was fabulous, and it demonstrates the contrast between what the limited capacity of what the government is to drive messages as opposed to the organic ability this state to get messages out to the ears that need to hear it," Hubbard says.
After the previous Opioid Abatement Commission town hall meeting in November, commission members and community leaders noticed they didn't receive enough diverse opinions, particularly from the Black community.
They said was a red flag, because the opioid epidemic has had a large impact among African Americans.
"At this stage in the game, Black Kentuckians are dying at a higher rate than that of whites. It’s a message that need to be amplified and communicated at every possible opportunity," says Hubbard.