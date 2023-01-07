PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million.
But it's still undecided how that money will be used.
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community.
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission labeled their last meeting in Paducah a success.
But executive director Bryan Hubbard and other commission members couldn't help but notice the lack of diversity in the room.
“There are justifiable reasons, steeped in history, as why that crowd was overwhelmingly white as opposed to representative of the nature of the epidemic itself,” Hubbard says.
Recent data show opioids are having a bigger effect in Black communities.
“Historically, it's been thought of as a White person problem. However, for the very first time, in 2021, the death rate among African Americans in Kentucky from opioid overdose exceeded that of whites,” says Hubbard.
Let's look at fentanyl numbers for example.
The rate of fentanyl deaths has been the highest amongst Black Americans since 2018
Hubbard says the commission has a responsibility to raise awareness so the trend can change.
“The only way we can do that is if we address it, Black and White, unified together, with one voice, with one heart, holding, helping, and supporting each other along the way,” Hubbard says.
They want the funds to be dispersed to underserved communities that need it most.
“It will help us supply resources to individuals and organizations that are fighting this problem in the trenches, who badly need additional resources,” says Hubbard.
With 35 treatment options within 50 miles of Paducah, they hope, with the extra funds, they can begin to make a difference.
That meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 10.
It starts at 5 p.m. At the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah.
It's open to anyone who wants to attend.