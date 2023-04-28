PADUCAH — An event set for May 16 in Paducah aims to educate leaders and the public in general about addiction prevention, treatment, harm reduction and more. The best part? It's free.
The Opioid Taskforce of West Kentucky will host a Community Substance Misuse and Recovery Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Murray State University Paducah campus at 4430 Sunset Ave.
Organizers say the event is open to everyone in west Kentucky. It aims to provide a better understanding of addiction prevention and recovery, as well as the principals, priorities and practices involved in harm reduction and reducing stigma. The summit will also focus on partnerships between public health and public safety.
Attendees can hear from key speakers from recovery centers, the drug court system and law enforcement. The speakers and the subjects they will address include:
- "Building on Public Health/Public Safety Partnerships” by Donnie Varnell, a Dare County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office investigator and retired North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge.
- "Clarifying Ways to Understand, Communicate About and Respond to the Overdose Crisis" by Donald McDonald, master of social work and technical expert lead with JBS International.
- "All Pathways to Recovery: The Importance of Supporting What Works for the Individual” by Brandon Fitch with Turning Point Recovery Community Center.
- “Recovery Ready Communities” by Dallas W. Hurley, JD senior project director with Recovery Ready Communities.
- "Suicide Prevention" by Grace Donaldson and Gracie Martin with Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center.
- “Public Health and Public Safety Partnership Panel” by representatives from drug court, a pretrial representative, a McCracken County Sheriff's Office representative and a Paducah Police Department representative.
Organizers say people are encouraged to attend the full day, but those who can't fit that into their schedule or who just want to hear from certain speakers can come and go throughout the day.
Community organizers will have vendor booths at the event, and free Narcan will be available. Organizers say a light breakfast, lunch and snack will be provided as well.
Additionally, the taskforce says the event is approved for 6.75 hours for the County Elected Officials Training Incentive Program, and Pending Continuing Education hours are in progress for nurses, social workers, pharmacists, licensed marriage and family therapist, certified alcohol and drug counselors, licensed professional counselors and psychologists.
The event is sponsored by Anthem Medicaid, the Purchase District Health Department, Mercy Health and the Purchase Area Health Education Center.
The Murray State production department will record the summit, and the video will be posted to the Purchase Area Health Connections website.
Those who wish to attend the summit are asked to register by May 9. To register online and for more information about the event, visit purchasehealthconnections.com. Additional details can also be found in the flyer below.