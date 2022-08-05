PADUCAH — Paducah's time-honored 8th of August parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6.
The parade starts at 13th and Broadway and will make its way to Robert Coleman Park.
Angela Trice of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP says she really hopes to see a crowd tomorrow. To her, this parade is a way for us to come together and show support for our community. As the designated "Year of the Man," Trice says it's time for men -black and white- to stand up tall and set good examples for children in the community.
Paradegoers can resume the fun at Robert Coleman park, where there will be vendors, reunion tailgates, youth activities, stage entertainment, and a basketball clinic.
Parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is to be in the parade is $25.