LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office selected ordained clergy member Jeanne Laird, who has years of experience and training in trauma and crisis response, as its new chaplain.
The selection of a new chaplain began in March and was completed in October.
Laird is a Lyon County resident who previously lived in Illinois. She is a nondenominational Christian with education and training in theology, psychology, clinical pastoral education, Biblical counseling, police chaplaincy and critical incident stress management.
She is a member of the International Conference of Police Chaplains.
Referred to as a "difference maker" by the now-retired president of Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois, Laird has a proven track record of making a positive difference in the lives of others, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Laird represented the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in November at the Federal Bureau of Investigations Chaplains Conference 2022 held in Louisville.
Her studies included devotionals, legal updates, critical incident response and the role of chaplains, active shooters in worship settings, officer involved shooting response and follow up, building relationships with law enforcement officers and calling up the next generation of chaplains.
Laird has years of experience as a chaplain in a Level One Trauma Center and as a chaplain with the Downers Grove Police Department in Illinois.