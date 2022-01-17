GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivors in Mayfield and Graves County are now required to fill out an order form to get supplies at the Point of Distribution Center at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. Organizers say the form aims to make the process more efficient and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Graves County Office of Emergency Management says those who are able to should fill out the form online. Those who cannot complete the online form due to lack of internet access can do so at the Point of Distribution Center.
After submitting the online form, a package of the items they need will be prepared for them to pick up. The emergency management office says organizers are moving to a system of limited contact and drive-thru pickup of supply orders.
The emergency management office says a small section of the expo will remain open for limited shopping after people pick up their supply boxes. The only indoor shopping available at this time is for clothes, toys, books, shoes, and some miscellaneous items.
"With COVID numbers increasing across the region, using an order and pickup system will help to reduce the spread of COVID while allowing the distribution center to continue providing needed supplies," the emergency management office says in a Facebook post about the new form.
The tornado relief hotline for Mayfield and Graves County is still available for people who need aid or have questions about resources. That number is 270-727-5114.
Click here to access the Mayfield Graves County supply order form.