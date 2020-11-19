BENTON, KY — The O'Reilly Autoparts store in Benton, Kentucky, is accepting donations for the Marshall County Rotary Club's Toys for Kids program.
Store Manager Elizabeth Pugh says the toy drive is running through Dec. 4. To donate, look for the donation box at the store, located at 375 Ash St. in Benton.
The store says your donations will help kids up to 17 years old.
The Toys for Kids program allows individuals to sponsor children or help by making monetary donations.
For more information about the program, email gelnda.byers@marshall.kyschools.us or call 270-395-2611.