HERRIN, IL — Tuesday, Mid-America Transplant awarded a Gift of Life donor medal to Southern Illinois Healthcare's Herrin Hospital. The medal recognizes the hospital's commitment to tissue and organ donations.
The medal was awarded during a ceremony Tuesday morning. Several people spoke at the ceremony, including the family of Jessica Cantrell. Jessica died at the hospital in 2019. Before she died, she chose to donate her organs. That choice ultimately saved two lives.
Cantrell's family says learning that her decision saved others gave them comfort.
Jessica's sister, Jana, encourages people to donate if they are able to and to give someone a new lease on life.
"We just want to encourage people not to give up during that process, to move forward with it and keep pushing forward. It's so worth it to be able to give the gift of life to other people," Jana Cantrell said in a statement released by the hospital. "It’s amazing that after being permanently disabled for 11 years, surgeons were able to salvage Jessica’s kidneys, which saved two lives. Something good came from her death, which gives our family great comfort."
The ceremony also included other members of the Cantrell family, friends, members of Jessica's care team and Brenda Dreyer, a Marion, Illinois, rwoman who received a kidney transplant in 2006.
"As a transplant recipient, I am thankful to live where there is a hospital that is so focused on making the gift of life possible," Dreyer said in a statement. "The doctors and nurses at SIH Herrin are the shining stars of excellence and care, and their commitment is making organ donation successful for more patients in Southern Illinois."