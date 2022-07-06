MARION, KY — The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky is dire, but organizations and individuals are stepping up to help.
The state, along with the county and local businesses, is providing that help.
Leaders said they're working to make sure water gets to the people of Marion.
"Bear with us," Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley said Wednesday. "We're working on it as hard and as fast as we can — and conserve water."
At the National Guard Armory, Crittenden County Emergency Management is collecting water donations.
"People are worried," said Hurley. "People are actually, you know, they are very worried. Like I said, we're doing everything we possibly can to relay those fears and to get water flowing back into the city."
Nearby, P&H Farms is putting water into Crooked Creek to help replenish Old City Lake.
Owners said it's important to take care of the community, and that means taking care of the environment, too.
"You should leave the land better than you found it. You should leave the water better than you found it, as well as the people. So, you know, we want to be good stewards of the land, the water and the people," P&H Farms owner Natalie Parish said.
They know everyone will band together, especially when the help is needed the most.
"This is what this community does," said Parish. "We pull together in time of need and we work together and help each other and whatever it takes to make it happen."
Parish said P&H Farms has a contract with the state that will last for at least five weeks to help replenish Old City Lake through Crooked Creek.
She said she will reevaluate what needs to be done at that time.
Right now, Crittenden County Emergency Management is taking water donations only on Wednesdays.