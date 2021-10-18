PADUCAH– Although Halloween is still two weeks out, it's never to early to start thinking about Christmas.
Paducah Parks and Recreation is inviting organizations in Paducah and McCracken County to place replicas of large greeting cards in Noble Park for Christmas Cards in the Park.
To apply for one of the 25 available spaces, organizations can apply by emailing parkinfo@paducahky.gov or visiting the Parks & Recreation office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive. Applications will be accepted beginning Oct. 18 at 8 a.m. until Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.
If approved, the organization is responsible for coordinating with the Parks Office a time to drop off their card. Cards must be delivered no later than Friday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.
Organizations should use 1/2-inch plywood for their cards to display at an 8 foot high and 4 feet wide position. Paducah Parks & Recreation will provide will provide posts to set up the cards, the personnel to hang them and lighting.
After the christmas events, cards must be picked up from the Parks & Recreation Office by January 17.