PADUCAH — With December still a few months away, you may not be thinking about Christmas just yet, but Paducah Parks and Recreation wants local organizations to have that very holiday on their minds.
This year, not only will you see Christmas lights around Nobel Park, you can see large replicas of greeting cards!
City of Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer said in a news release the Christmas Cards in the Park tradition lets organizations create brightly decorated greeting cards, no larger than four feet wide by eight feet high, to be put in the park.
The city says the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department will provide the posts to set up the cards, the personnel to install them, and lighting.
Spencer says organizations are recommended to use 1/2 inch plywood for their creation.
Your organization can submit a card with a signed entry forms from Oct. 15 through Nov. 13.
Spencer says only 25 spaces are available and once 25 cards are submitted, no more cards will be accepted.
Your organization must make sure space is available before delivering the card to the Parks and Recreation Department, located at 1400 HC Mathis Drive.
You can contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 270-444-8508 to get and submit your organizations signed Christmas in the Park Guidelines Form.
Spencer says after the Christmas event, cards must be picked up from the Parks and Recreation Office by January 15, 2021. The cards will not be stored past that date.
You can see the Christmas Cards in the Park Guidelines Form by clicking here.