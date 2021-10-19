FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A coalition of organizations are launching a yearlong educational campaign about lung health issues in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Medical Association, the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care and the Anthem Foundation aim to educate residents through the campaign called “Breathe Better Kentucky,” the organizations said in a joint statement.
The initiative will include a three-part series on Kentucky Educational Television this winter called “Fighting to Breathe” that examines the causes of lung disease as well as treatments and prevention, the statement said. There will also be targeted social media and public service announcements in areas that have higher lung health issues.
Kentucky has long struggled with high rates of lung disease including cancer and asthma and the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated matters, officials said.