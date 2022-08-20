MURRAY, KY — They're giving back to those who gave to them.
Murray State University's Sigma Chi chapter held a "Stuff the Truck" event Saturday.
Boxes of supplies — like hygiene kits and medical supplies — will make its way to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
The chapter was inspired to help following their own experiences with disaster recovery.
Pallets of supplies are being loaded onto a semi-truck for flood victims.
The brothers of Sigma Chi felt giving back would be a great way to start the semester.
United Way of Murray-Calloway County President Paul McCreary said the chapter came to them to get the project off the ground.
The fraternity wanted to do something for the people in Eastern Kentucky but knew the transportation would be too expensive, so they asked United Way to fund it.
As an MSU alumnus of the chapter, McCreary gladly agreed, saying the group’s initiative is inspiring.
“I really like to see young people step up and do something for other people,” McCreary said.
Sigma Chi Chapter President Hudson Taylor said they felt a need to help out because recovering from a natural disaster is something they're familiar with.
“Especially since some of our own guys are from Marshall County, and then we had those tornadoes last year," Taylor said. "It kind of hits them close to the heart."
Kaylee Staviski, an MSU student from Eastern Kentucky, said she came to help out because she's seen the devastation it’s caused for others.
“Even though I wasn't around all the floods and stuff, I know a lot of people that were in the floods and it's really sad," Staviski said. "So I really appreciate what these guys are doing for them."
Chapter Vice President Conner Holmes said service is a big part of their organization so helping out in eastern Kentucky was a no-brainer.
“It's just something that I have the capacity of doing," Holmes said. "I have the guys that want to give back. We can do the work. We've done the work. And it was just kind of ... felt right."
The truck of supplies will head out to Perry County, Kentucky on Monday morning to deliver the help to those in need.
The Sigma Chi chapter has more community service events scheduled throughout the semester.
The proceeds from those events will be donated to their charity partner—the Huntsman Cancer Institute.