CAIRO, IL — Downtown Cairo's first-annual two-day Spring Arts and Crafts Fair begins on May 26, and one organizer is hoping to see a regional turnout at the big event.
Harold S. Jones spoke with Local 6 about the festival, which is sponsored by the Harold S. Jones Fine Art Center.
He says the spring fair is meant to compliment Cairo's annual Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival, which is typically held during the fall months.
With Cairo situated close to Kentucky and Missouri, Jones says he hopes to see folks from neighboring cities and towns in attendance, like Mounds, Paducah, Wickliffe, Sikeston, and more.
Jones says he expects a "fantastic turnout," with 25 to 30 vendors selling art, crafts, sculptures, jewelry, clothing, pottery, food, and more.
There will be live music during the festival, and Saturday's festivities include a fireworks show.
The festival is being held in downtown Cairo, at 815 Commercial Avenue.
According to Jones, the fair is being held from about 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Fireworks will begin sometime after dark.