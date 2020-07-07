MURPHYSBORO, IL — Organizers have announced some plans for the upcoming Murphysboro Apple Festival, set for Sept. 18 and 19.
In a Facebook post on the festival's page, the Murphysboro Apple Festival Committee says they worked closely with the City of Murphysboro and the Jackson County Health Department, as well as other partners and official providers to make these plans.
The plans for the 2020 Apple Festival included:
- Food vendors
- Appletime Emporium
- Appletime Bakery
- 5K Walk/Run Kiwanis general store
- Apple Pie & Apple Butter contest
- Arts & Crafts Fair & Non-profit booths
- Window display contest
- Curb-a-peel contest
- A taste of Murphysboro scholarship
- Entertainment
- Plus more, to be announced
The committee also says the following will be postponed until 2021:
- Appletime Grand Parade
- Drums at Appletime
- Children's Pet & Hobby Parade
- Festival Funland
- Queen Pageant
- Prince & Princess contest
- Apple Blossom contest
- Apple pie eating contest
- Appletime prayer breakfast
- Golf classic
- A taste of Murphysboro dinner event
- Gospel Sing
- Senior Day
- Big muddy apple obstacle race
- Fiddle & Banjo contest
The committee says all events will follow state guidelines with additional guidance from the health department.
"Our focus is on everyone's health and safety while keeping the core tradition of the Murphysboro Apple Festival," says the committee. "Please know we did not make the decision to postpone any event lightly. We will be adding alternative free, family-friendly activities to this year's festivities."
You can contact the Murphysboro Apple Festival office by calling 618-684-3200 or messaging them on Facebook for more information.