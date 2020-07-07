Weather Alert

...HEAT INDICES OF 100 TO 105 THIS AFTERNOON... HIGH TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON IN THE LOWER TO MID 90S COMBINED WITH THE HUMID AIR WILL PRODUCE HEAT INDICES FROM AROUND 100 TO NEAR 105 THIS AFTERNOON. SOME RELIEF WILL COME TO A FEW AREAS AS THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. THE PATTERN OF HIGH HEAT INDICES WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK WITH AFTERNOON HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE LOWER 90S. IN THIS HUMID AIRMASS, HEAT INDICES ARE FORECAST TO TOP OUT AROUND, OR A BIT ABOVE 100 EACH AFTERNOON. IF THIS OCCURS AS EXPECTED, THE HEAT WILL TEND TO HAVE A CUMULATIVE EFFECT WITH TIME ON ANYONE INVOLVED IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITY. IF YOU ARE ACTIVE OUTDOORS, TAKE BREAKS, AND DRINK PLENTY OF NON- ALCOHOLIC FLUIDS.