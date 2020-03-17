PADUCAH — What's going to happen with QuiltWeek? It's a question that's been floating around the city since concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus have started to grow larger. The American Quilter's Society decided Tuesday afternoon to change the event's dates from April 22-25 to Sept. 2-5.
Bonnie Browning with AQS says they're already working to get everything ready for the event's new dates.
"We've rescheduled it, so the dates will be September 2 through 5. And we'll be transferring our registrations, from the people that have registered and our vendors that have registered, all over to the new show," Browning said.
For local business owners, that means waiting for the thousands of tourists the event brings in. Mayor Brandi Harless says businesses still have something to look forward to, despite the wait.
"That weekend is right before Labor Day," Harless said. "So, I'm hoping that families across the country are going to be ready to travel after this quarantining time. And we're going to see even more people show up at the Quilt Show in September."
Harless acknowledged how important QuiltWeek is to Paducah and its economy.
"At the end of all of this, when the pandemic has kind of subsided, that we will need an economic injection into our community," Harless said. "So we knew it was very important to work with AQS to make sure that the show was not canceled, but that the show was rescheduled."
Harless added that the main concern for the city is the health and safety of the public. The mayor says she and city staff are taking it day-by-day when it comes to handling COVID-19 locally.
Paducah QuiltWeek is still set to take place at the Julian Carroll Convention Center, Schroeder Expo Center, the Pavilion and the Finkel building.