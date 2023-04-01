CALVERT CITY, KY - During COVID, events were canceled, and gatherings rarely happened. As a result, people experienced isolation.
However, some organizations like the Calvert City Nursing and Rehab Center are taking steps to combat that.
The Center hosted their first Easter egg hunt to bring the community together, and while it was specifically for kids 12 and under, they encouraged people of all ages to come experience the event.
Matthew Scrivner is a parent of two and his youngest son had his own adventure at the hunt.
"I was really excited to see them go," said Scrivner. "He was so nervous at first but as soon as he saw his brother going, he just took off into the field."
Dozens of children came, and adults also trailed along.
In light of the isolating times the pandemic brought, organizers say events like these are important for young and old to participate in.
"Community is huge and just seeing that the kids have fun and be free and just be in a good spirit you know, and then having the residents that I know that they'll love seeing that, "said Paige O'Connell, the Center's activities director.
Scrivner's children are happy by simply being kids.
"But since Covid, things have been very lock down and small and I'm happy, I'm glad to see everybody here and all the kids got to experience it," said Scrivner.
Organizers, parents and kids alike are all grateful for the experience. They hope this Easter egg hunt event continues in the future and will bring people together.