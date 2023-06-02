PADUCAH — Four days after Paducah's PrideFest 2022, organizers began planning for this year's event. But recent legislation targeting public drag shows left them scrambling to come up with a plan B.
Two PrideFest organizers and a performer — all members of the LGBTQ+ community — sat down with Local 6 the day before the big event to discuss their expectations for the celebration and how that legislation has impacted their personal lives.
Tennessee became the first state to limit drag shows in March. Later that month, a federal judge temporarily halted the law just hours before it would take effect. A federal judge is expected to rule on the constitutionality of the law in the coming days, the New York Times reports.
When Tennessee legislators passed the law, numerous states followed suit — or at least, tried to. Kentucky is one of them.
In mid-March, Paducah Leadership Committee Meet-and-Greet Manager Tara Marcum said she was relieved Kentucky Senate Bill 115 — which sought to criminalize public drag shows in Kentucky — died in the state House.
On Friday, she explained that the event would have persisted, regardless.
"We aren't going anywhere, and no one is going to stop us from enjoying each other's company," she asserted.
Green Room Manager Korrina Davidson echoed that sentiment, but said she was still "incredibly grateful" the legislation didn't pass. And it's not just because it would have impacted PrideFest — she's got a personal connection, too.
“Outside of this event, drag is a huge part of my life. My girlfriend is a drag king, and I help produce shows here locally all throughout the year," she explained. "It’s a huge passion of mine to be behind the scenes and help make those shows happen."
And that's something she'll be doing in a big way on Saturday.
As the Green Room manager, she'll be helping make sure the event goes as planned and that all the performers are on stage at the right time. With 30 or more performers on stage, that's a pretty big undertaking.
She said the gratitude she felt to be able to continue the event as planned was overwhelming, but she wanted to clear something up, too.
"I just hope that tomorrow, while these people are on stage, expressing their art — because that’s what drag is, it’s art — that they will take time to appreciate that art and not put any other agenda on it, because we certainly aren’t. Our main goal is to entertain and that’s it," she stated.
Davidson's girlfriend, Sam Bussey, will be performing at PrideFest under her stage name, Trey Rawlings.
Bussey is a drag king — a type of performance artist she admits is pretty rare.
She said the drag king community is small, and it's hard for kings to make a name for themselves sometimes. But in 2008, when she first started performing at Murray State University, a "drag mother" took her under his wing.
Since then, she's been making connections with — and learning from — the drag queen community.
"All these drag queens have adopted me as, like, their son, and they’ve all taught me something different," Bussey explained.
She said the recent political climate has been pretty tough on her as an "out lesbian" and as a drag performer.
She was worried her art would be taken away. And even more than that, she's worries about her safety.
"You know, being on stage, I’m very fearful. I’m a direct target for somebody, you know. If they want to go after somebody, we are the prime targets for them," she expressed.
Even going to a public restroom is difficult for her — she doesn't feel safe.
When asked why she continued performing despite the challenges and anxiety, she said, "I feel like if we back down, they win. And that's not something we are, you know, willing to do."
"Love is love, and this is the way that we show it," she said.
When she picks up her drag shoes and becomes Trey, she said there's just a confidence there that she doesn't have when she's Sam.
And she said there isn't anything better than looking out into a crowd and seeing everyone smiling.
"Nobody is thinking about anything else other than, you know, 'This is fun. This is love," she said.
Despite their different life experiences, love and acceptance were common themes in each woman's description of pride.
“I have so much anxiety, but not the bad kind. I’m so excited. I cannot wait to look into the crowd and see all of the smiling faces and just feel the love in the crowd just radiating that energy," Davidson said. "I broke down in tears many times last year, and I fully expect that to be the case again."
Davidson said love and acceptance for her community were driving forces for the group, and she encouraged anyone who's curious about the event to come see what it's about.
"It's just another festival that you would go to anywhere else, except what makes ours different is that we really do have a specific reason in mind for why we are celebrating," Marcum elaborated.
Marcum said she was feeling a range of emotions about PrideFest finally coming together.
She said she always wants to support people who just want to be the best versions of themselves, and that's what she sees at Pride.
She said the people who attend Pride are not holding back. "They are who they are, and that’s how I live my life," she said. "And to see so many people doing their thing, not holding back like they usually would, enjoying other people's company and having a great time," is a feeling she said she doesn't want to ever go away.
PrideFest is taking place in the parking lots between The Johnson Bar, Italian Village Pizza and Regions Bank on Saturday, June 3.
A $10 donation is suggested for entry, and donations will go into supporting future Pride events.
Organizers said they expect 2,000 to 3,000 people to attend Saturday's festivities. They ask attendees to bring cash or use ATMs in the area.
The Johnson Bar and Hotel 1857 Event Center will function as cooling stations for anyone who needs to take a break from the heat and grab some water.
Additionally, the Paducah Police Department confirmed officers would be doing extra patrols in the area, and organizers said they'll have a security team on-site.
To learn more about Pride Month, check out the Trey Rawling's Facebook page, where you'll find a new historical fact about Pride every day in the month of June.
For more on PrideFest, browse through the PDF below or read our previous coverage.