GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man accused of firing gunshots into the Fancy Farm Fire Department has been cleared and two juveniles have been charged.
Multiple gunshots were fired at the fire department early the morning of Dec. 11, while all the firefighters were out helping with rescue efforts after the Dec. 10 tornado.
A witness identified 18-year-old Landon Thomas as the shooter, and the sheriff's office announced charges against Thomas a few days later.
However, the sheriff's office on Monday announced that investigators now believe the "witness," who is 16 years old, was actually the person responsible for the shooting, along with a second 16-year-old.
The sheriff's office says both of the 16-year-old suspects have confessed to their involvement in the shots fired incident. Investigators claim the teen who accused Thomas of committing the shooting also confessed to intentionally making a false statement and to falsely identifying Thomas as the shooter.
The two teens were arrested and ordered to be held at a juvenile detention center. They each face charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. The teen accused of falsely identifying Thomas as the shooter was charged with knowingly giving investigators a false statement.
While Thomas was cleared in this case, he was also wanted in another case on charges of theft of a firearm, auto theft, burglary and criminal mischief. Thomas was arrested on those charges Monday afternoon.