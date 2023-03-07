PADUCAH — Tuesday night, Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club announced its new CEO — James Ouderkirk.
Oscar Cross is a youth organization in Paducah that creates a fun, safe space after school during the school year and during parts of the summer.
The group reaches kids by hosting game competitions, arts and crafts and special learning and tutoring opportunities.
A meet and greet event was held Tuesday night at the 1875 Hotel featuring a presentation and address from the CEO himself.
"I'm just really thankful for this opportunity to be in the position that I am," Ouderkirk told Local 6. "To lead such a great staff that have a passion for the members and the youth as well, and then the members themselves — every day I'm just blessed by the drawings and art that they create, or just the conversations that I have with them to just be there for them and mentor with them. I'm learning more from them than I'm teaching so it has been a blessing."
The new CEO says he's focused now on listening to people affiliated with the club about what they say the club needs, and then he'll put in place additional opportunities for the youth the club serves.