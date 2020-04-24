PADUCAH -- The Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club in Paducah is getting funding to support one of its program.
The Anthem Foundation announced Thursday it was directing $110,000 to support five Kentucky Boys & Girls Clubs.
One of those getting some of the money is the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club in Paducah.
Money will be used to support the Middle Schoolers Academic Pathways to Success or MAPS program.
The program provides tablet computers to kids so they can participate in the club's virtual programming and be able to do schoolwork from home.
