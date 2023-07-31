METROPOLIS, IL — The city of Metropolis will be honoring Oscar Micheaux and Annie Turnbo Malone with historical markers in front of the chamber of commerce building on Monday, August 7.
Oscar Micheaux was the first major African American filmmaker in America. He has been considered the predecessor of directors like Tyler Perry and Spike Lee. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Micheaux worked on more than 40 films and explored taboo subjects such as lynching, interracial sex, religious hypocrisy, and color and class prejudice in the African American community.
Annie Turnbo Malone was known as the founder of African American cosmetology, and the first female African American millionaire. The National Museum of African American History and Culture says, Malone was a pioneer for the African American beauty industry. She was the founder of Poro College Company, a cosmetology school and product line for hair care and beauty products designed for African American women.
Both Micheaux and Malone were born and raised in Massac County, Illinois and achieved notable success during an era of extreme racial discrimination.
Reverend Orlando McReynolds of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Metropolis is the man responsible for establishing the markers and educating the public about Micheaux and Malone. He says that since the two have been recognized both nationally and internationally, it is only right that they receive recognition in their hometown as well.
“In a time and era of African-American history being excluded and eliminated from school curriculums, we hope that this will be a lasting testimony of local African American cultural contributions,” says McReynolds.
McReynolds and other supporters of the markers will deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony taking place on Monday August 7, at 12 p.m.