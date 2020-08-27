Weather Alert

.RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL BE TORRENTIAL AT TIMES FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS, WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA. . ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, HARDIN, MASSAC, POPE AND PULASKI. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, FULTON, GRAVES, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BUTLER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, RIPLEY, SCOTT AND STODDARD. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * EXCESSIVE RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL LIKELY BRING FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&