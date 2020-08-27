PADUCAH — Being a part of the solution as a family. That's the goal for the new local initiative "OurPlace."
It's a program launched by Four Rivers Behavioral Health, to help West Kentucky children with schoolwork and their mental health.
Students have a schedule similar to a school day, where they have five hours of educational instruction, along with individual and group therapy sessions with clinicians and therapists. The school curriculum is in partnership with Paducah Independent Schools. Program director Sally Carter says when the children work together, that's when they're at their best.
“It's so uplifting, and it makes me be very thankful that we had a part in helping a child look at things a little differently and learn to cope with things in a more positive way for themselves,” Carter said.
Carter says during this time, it's important to watch your child's behavior, especially if you notice a change.
Pay attention if you notice things like: outbursts or irritability, more isolation, or having a hard time sleeping and concentration.
Be sure to talk and listen to your children. Most children are in the program for eight to ten weeks – to help them transition going back to school. The OurPlace program sees children with a variety of different mental health issues, ranging from depression and anxiety, to anger management or stress. The program typically follows the same schedule as public schools in the area. Admissions can be made through a referral process from the child’s school, pediatrician or mental health therapist.
For more information about OurPlace or any of the children’s services programs offered by Four Rivers Behavioral Health, visit the agency’s website at www.4rbh.org.