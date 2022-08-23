PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday introduced the interlocal agreement it’s expected to enter into with the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission in a partnership to create an outdoor sports complex.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer's office announced last week that he and Paducah Mayor George Bray had reached an agreement on the ILA, and the McCracken County Fiscal Court on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance to enter into the ILA.
The county, city and sports tourism commission are expected to give final approval for the agreement in the coming weeks.
During the meeting, Bray said the outdoor sports complex will appeal to families and provide the community with economic benefits.
"Sports tourism is a growing industry. There's a lot of folks who take their kids on the weekends to play soccer, baseball, softball, you name it. And I believe that this is something that is going to be excellent for our community," Bray said.
The outdoor sports complex is expected to host tournaments. It's set to be built on the former Bluegrass Downs horse track complex and a portion of Stuart Nelson Park. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners discussed the possibility of naming the complex after Dr. William Stuart Nelson, the namesake of Stuart Nelson Park. Nelson — who grew up in Paducah, where he graduated from Lincoln High School before going on to become the first Black president of Shaw University in North Carolina and Dillard University in Louisiana — worked with Mahatma Gandhi while in India and was a friend of Martin Luther King, Jr.
According to the city, the ILA is more than 30 pages long. City and county leaders are planning to hold a joint meeting with the sports tourism commission to officially approve the agreement.
The city and county have also entered into a memorandum of understanding to work together on 911 improvements. During the commission meeting, Bray was asked about that project, with some commission members expressing concerns that excitement over the sports complex project would distract from their goal of finalizing an ILA with the county on that project by the end of the year.
Bray said the city will receive the request for proposal for the 911 project on Wednesday.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the Paducah City Commission officially accepted the $10.4 million B.U.I.L.D. grant — short for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development — the city was awarded in 2019 via the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration. The city will use the grant to improve the experience of riverboat visitors downtown and to make downtown transportation improvements, the city says. Projects the grant will pay for include a new riverboat landing facility just downstream from the foot of Broadway Street and improvements near the transient boat dock.
The money will also be used to improve conditions for bicycles and pedestrians by improving three intersections, add wayfinding to help people navigate the area and create a multi-use path.
In May, the investigation phase of the B.U.I.L.D. grant project began with soil sampling for the new riverboat landing. The city says before the project could move forward, environmental assessments needed to be finished in keeping with National Environmental Protection Act, a mussel survey needed to be completed and a programmatic agreement had to be entered into with the Osage Nation. The city says all parties have signed the assessment documents related to the project, so the city is ready to enter the grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration.
After the bidding process for engineering and design of the project, the construction period is expected to take roughly 18 months, the city says. The design process is underway, and the city expects that to be 30% complete in September.