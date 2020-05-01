UNION CITY, TN -- Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee is making plans to reopen.
The 50-acre heritage park will be open to the general public staring June 1 and will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. It will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for deep cleaning.
Members will be able to access the outside areas a few days earlier on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.
Discovery Center, the museum portion of the park, will remain closed at this time. The Children’s Discovery Garden Playground will also be closed until further notice.
