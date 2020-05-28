PADUCAH — This week, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources delivered 1,100 catfish to Lake Montgomery in Noble Park.
The city and KYFWR are partners in the Fishing in Neighborhoods program, which includes 4 lakes statewide.
Lake Montgomery has received four yearly stockings of channel catfish and three annual stockings of rainbow trout.
Anglers 16-years-old and older need a State fishing license, unless license exempt.
You can get a Resident Senior License if you're 65-year-old or older.
The daily limit for FINs lakes, including Lake Montgomery, is five rainbow trout and four catfish.
For details about the FINs program, including the license requirements, daily limits, and stocking schedules, click here.