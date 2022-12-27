LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says.
According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship.
The convention will be held from February 24 -26 at the Crowne Plaza in Louisville. Registration for the event is $25 from now until Dec. 31, raising to $30 in January.
The release explains discounted room rates are available for attendees at the hotel by Jan. 24.
According to the release, the convention rotates their location each year.