AA flyer

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. 

According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. 

The convention will be held from February 24 -26 at the Crowne Plaza in Louisville. Registration for the event is $25 from now until Dec. 31, raising to $30 in January. 

The release explains discounted room rates are available for attendees at the hotel by Jan. 24. 

According to the release, the convention rotates their location each year. 

Click here to register. 