SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday announced 1,585 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 125 new deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths, in 93 counties.
Additionally, state agencies have released a Wi-Fi hotspot map to help students across the state who lack internet access in their homes.
The Governor's office says the effort was lead by the Illinois Board of Higher Education along with the Illinois State Board of Education, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Department of Innovation and Technology, the Office of the Secretary of State Illinois State Library, and the Illinois Community College Board.
The Governor's office says thousands of Illinois students are participating in online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as of April 15, the Wi-Fi map has 200 hotspots that students can use for school work.
The office says students and parents or guardians should should continue to practice social distancing by remaining in their cars while using the hotspots. If you are sick, then you should stay home.
Wi-Fi spots are available at many locations around the state including local colleges and libraries.
You can find a hotspot near you by clicking here.