Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are encouraging Illinois residents to apply for utility bill assistance through the Help Illinois Families Program.
Families who apply and meet the criteria are eligible to receive utility bill assistance for natural gas, propane and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Since LIHEAP launched in September 2021, the program has assisted more than 230,000 households with utility bills.
In addition to the $150 available through the Help Illinois Families Program, an addition $80 million is available for LIHEAP participants through the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program (UDAP).
The $80 million provided by UDAP is expected to assist an additional 50,000 state residents on utility disconnect lists across Illinois.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, my administration provided record funding to help families keep a roof over their heads and prevent them from falling behind on their bills,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With many Illinoisans still facing hardship brought on by COVID-19, we are making sure Illinoisians have additional support to prevent utilities disconnections and ensure families in need can make ends meet.”
To apply and learn more about utility assistance programs, click here. You can also call 833-711-0374.