BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County has been awarded funds to assist with two emergency road repair projects.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, $9,452 will be used to replace a culvert on Bobby Hook Lane, about a tenth of a mile south of East Clarkline Road.
Additionally, $8,812 will be used to replace a culvert on Jim Ireland Road, about one tenth of a mile north of U.S. 60.
The cabinet says the culverts in both of these locations have deteriorated with age, requiring pipes to be replaced with poly-coated metal that will have a longer lifespan.
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray expressed he was pleased the cabinet approved the emergency funding.
According to a release, checks will be issued directly to the Ballard County Fiscal Court, which will be responsible for supervising the project.