SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 80 more deaths.
This brings the state total to 41,777 confirmed positive cases, with 1,874 deaths.
IDPH, along with the Illinois Department on Aging, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, want to remind residents of safety measure put in place due to COVID-19.
The public officials say police, fire, and EMS personnel who conduct requested wellness checks on senior citizens, the disabled, or any other resident will be dressed in proper personal protective equipment to protect the first responders and the residents. The public officials say all first responders should be able to present proper identification at the wellness checks.
ISP also says if you feel unsafe answering the door, call your local police department's non-emergency number, wave out the window, or shout through the door to let the officer know that you are okay. Director Brendan Kelly says, "Our uniforms may look different right now, but we are still the Illinois State Police."
IDoA says it's common for people to feel distressed during a crisis and asking for and accepting help from professionals is a sign of strength.
Although IDoA has temporarily suspended group services at adult day centers and senior centers, they say they have increased their one-on-one in-home services. They say their goals is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among older adults, while also increasing the ability to closely monitor their well-being.
IDoA says they have implemented guidance and tools from IDPH so that both in-home workers and the older adults are safe. The agencies say they use these new guidelines when face-to-face contact with an older and more vulnerable adult has to happen.
The IDoA website has many ideas and resources meant to help connect people with family and loved ones to help lower distress and feelings of social isolation.
IDoA says if you or an older family member, friend, or neighbor are in need of any kind of assistance, visit their website or call the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966 (hearing impaired call 888-206-1327) for assistance.