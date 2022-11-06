Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting.
Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re voting absentee, be sure your county clerk has it in hand by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Polling locations will be open statewide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
You can find your polling location at elect.ky.gov.
To find which precinct you're in, visit the Kentucky State Board of Elections' website and enter your information.