RICHMOND, KY — Governor Beshear announced in a release Friday over $30 million in state funds will be allocated to Kentucky projects meant to enhance community and officer safety through training.
According to the Department of Criminal Justice Training and Public Safety Cabinet, the Kentucky budget is providing funds to the following projects:
Multipurpose Training Facility, Richmond KY
$28.5 million will be used for a multi-purpose training facility on the Department of Criminal Justice Training Richmond campus in Richmond, KY.
The current DOCJT Firing Range, the McKinney Firing Range building, was determined by an inspection to be "at risk of catastrophic failure" and reportedly has numerous safety hazards.
The release explains the facility is open-air, lacks proper ventilation, and is not ballistically sound. Types of weapons and ammunition that can be used her are limited and officers can't conduct nighttime training until the sun actually goes down.
According to the release, the new facility will offer a variety of upgrades and opportunities, including:
- A 50-yard, 30-lane firing range.
- De-escalation techniques
- Intrapersonal skills
- Critical decision making under stress
- Alternatives to deadly-force encounters
- Team tactics
- Less-lethal responses
- More instructional space
- Less noise-disruption to the neighboring university and hospital campuses
The DOJ says the new features will also help save on ammunition cost, allow training to be more intensive and specialized, and ensure officers can protect themselves and the public.
They expect construction to begin in Spring of 2023.
Western KY Site Law Enforcement Training Academy Site Study
$2.5 million will be used to analyze sites in Western Kentucky where a new law enforcement training academy could be built. The release says the goal would be to use the funding to examine land, space, and budget requirements, and overall funding needed to develop the operation.
Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Deputy Secretary Keith Jackson explained the function of the new facility in the release, saying:
EOP Architectural Firm has already begun the study and has until the end of September to present their finding.
Expanded Stipend for Law Enforcement Officers
$3.7 million would go toward raising the annual officer training stipend from $4,000 to $4,300.
According to the release, all sworn peace officers in Kentucky are legally required to complete 40 hours of training each year to remain certified. When they complete the training, they receive the stipend.
The DOCJT explained in addition to the increased stipend, the definition of 'police' has expanded to include joint task farce members, county attorney detectives, process servers for juvenile courts, local alcoholic beverage control investigators and commonwealth attorney detectives since Beshear signed House Bill 137 into law. Now, they will be able to get stipends too.
Beshear clarified why this stipend expansion was important, saying: