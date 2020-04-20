SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday announced 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 59 new deaths.
This brings the state total up to 31,508 cases, with 1,349 deaths within 95 counties.
In the COVID-19 daily briefing, the Governor's office announced 4,599 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and over 3,000 people in the ICU as of April 19. 757 people are currently on ventilators, 23% of all 2,300 total ventilators in the state are being used by COVID-19 patients.
The Governor's office says the state has not yet reached the peak of the virus.
Additionally, the Illinois Department of Human Services announced Monday that Illinois has been approved to provide around 316,000 people with additional SNAP benefits.
The USDA has authorized and will fund Illinois' Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. The Governor's office says the program will bring food benefits to all school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced meals. The benefits will be issued to all SNAP households with school-aged children.
Gov. Pritzker says the P-EBT program will provide SNAP households in the state with around $112 million additional benefits for their children. Benefits are calculated using a $5.70 per day per student calculation. The Governor says the benefits will be issued based on the 10 missed school days in March and the 22 missed school days in April. May benefits will be issued in May, as well.
The Governor says households with school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced meals when school is in session, but who do not currently receive SNAP benefits, will be able to apply for the P-EBT program as early as next week. You can apply using the ABE.Illinois.gov online portal or by completing a paper application which can be found on the IDHS website.