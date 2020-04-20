JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- During the state's COVID-19 briefing, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced 140 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total up to 5,807 confirmed cases. Gov. Parson also announced 1 new death, bringing the state toll to 177.
Gov. Parson says that more than 56,000 Missourians have been tested and the state is seeing signs in the data that Missouri is slowing the course. Gov. Parson says he is starting to prepare to reopen the state after infectious disease doctors told him that cases are stabilizing. HealthNet Director Todd Richardson says the state has a safe, data driven, and deliberate plan for reopening.
Additionally, Gov. Parson announced more budget restrictions to deal with the COVID-19 response.
Gov. Parson says over $47 million in additional expenditure restrictions will ensure a balanced budget for COVID-19 response. He says these restrictions include reduce funding for nine state agencies, Office of the Attorney General, and the General Assembly.
The nine state agencies included in the restrictions are:
- Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
- Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development
- Office of Administration, Department of Revenue
- Department of Natural Resources
- Department of Mental Health
- Department of Health and Senior Services
- Department of Social Services
- Department of Economic Development
Earlier this month, Gov. Parson announced the first budget restrictions of $180 million.
Also in the daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Parson announced he has signed the HB 2456 to continue funding some of the state's most essential health care services through reimbursement allowances.
To view HB 2456, click here. To view the expenditure restrictions, click here.