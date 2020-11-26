UPDATE — As of 8:20 a.m., the outage map shows only 4 members in the downtown Paducah area are affected with power outages. The map shows crews are working downtown to solve the problem.
UPDATE — The Paducah Power System outage map shows a majority of the members affected by the recent power outage have power again.
The map shows crews are still assigned to the Lone Oak and midtown areas.
A crew member from Paducah Power tells Local 6 the power outage was caused by a bad splice underground. He says crews switched out the circuit and will continue working on the problem.
UPDATE — The Paducah Power System outage map shows a power outage affected 520 members.
The outage map shows that crews have seen assigned to two areas the outage affected.
The outage affected mostly Paducah Midtown, with 512 members being affected. It also affected the Lone Oak area with 7 members affected, and the downtown area with one member having an outage.
Thanks to our amazing engineers, WPSD is back on air! Tune in to watch Local 6 Today.
WPSD experienced a power failure around 6:30 a.m. during Local 6 Today, causing us to not be on air.
Our engineers are working diligently to get us back up and running on air.