According to a new study published in BMJ Global Health, more than a billion young people ages 12 to 34 are at risk of hearing loss worldwide from listening too loudly to things like music and movies.
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski — an audiologist at Cleveland Clinic —explained why it's important to take care of your ear-health, saying: “We have one set of ears for a lifetime those delicate sensory cells currently can't be regrown they can't be repaired, so really the only way we can prevent ourselves from hearing loss 100% of the time is to protect ourselves from loud, damaging sound."
What is damaging? The CDC limits safe noise levels at around 85 decibels over 40 hours a week. The study says those listening to music on a smartphone often choose volumes as high as 105 decibels.
Sydlowski says you should turn the volume down to prevent hearing loss, explaining "If somebody standing next to you can hear what you're listening to, it's too much."
If you are around sounds and can't control the volume — like at work or at a concert — Sydlowski says to use well-fitting ear plugs.
If you can't protect your ears from loud noises, Sydlowski says to walk further away from the source.