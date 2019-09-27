Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A letter from the Caldwell County Jail says Lyon County inmates have to be out by Oct. 1. Lyon County does not have a jail of its own. Judge Executive Wade White says he is working with Crittenden County to send inmates there, but it's going to cost more money every day for each inmate.

"It went up from $25 — is what we were paying at Caldwell. Now, we're going to be paying $32 at Crittenden County," says White. "You just add that, it had a multiplier effect on what we were already calling a crisis. It just got some more red added too it."

The letter says the Caldwell County Jail is overcrowded, which is why it will no longer house inmates for Lyon County.

Prison Policy Initiative, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization, says 2.3 million people across the country are locked up. The Kentucky Department of Corrections weekly jail report says there are 25,798 inmates sitting in county jails.

In McCracken County, Jailer David Knight says they're well over capacity with more than 600 inmates. The jail officially only has room for 434. Knight says fixing the overcrowding problem quickly is expensive.

"From my perspective the only way to fix the problem short term and to generate more revenue for the county is to build a bigger jail and house more state inmates. It'll relieve the pressure off of this, as well as raise revenue for the county," says Knight.

White says if other jails are unable to hold Lyon County's inmates because of overpopulation, he'll have to find another place to put them. He isn't considering building a new jail, because that would put the county in more debt. Knight says state inmates are used to offset the cost of county inmates. He says the long-term solution for overcrowding is providing classes to teach inmates a trade to help them find a job after they're released and avoid ending up back in jail.