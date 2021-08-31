PADUCAH — Nearly 2,000 people died from drug overdoses in Kentucky last year. That's nearly a 50% increase compared to 2019. The pandemic is a main factor in the increase. In the Purchase District, 41 people had a fatal drug overdose. But remember, these aren't just numbers. They're people with families, and they could even be your neighbor.
Four Rivers Behavior Health and Turning Point Recovery Center held an event Tuesday evening to try and erase the stigma of drug addiction, along with making the fight against the opioid epidemic a community effort. August 31 marks overdose awareness day. For Jan Towery, it's a day she remembers her son Jeremy. He died of an overdose on June 26, 2020.
"I don't want my son's death to be in vain," Towery said.
She spoke to the crowd about her son's struggles with addiction. Her goal is to raise awareness and change the negative stigma people have about drug addicts.
"They are people just like everyone else," Towery said. "The disease is no different than diabetes, heart disease. The only difference is, is the perceptions of the disease by other people."
As you're reading this, you may be asking yourself: How can I help fight opioid addiction and drug overdoses? Brandon Fitch, director of Turning Point, said it starts with a conversation.
"Talking about it, having discussions about it — we can't solve a problem if we don't admit that it's a problem," Fitch said.
To honor the 41 people who passed away from an overdose locally, the group released 410 biodegradable balloons into the sky. Towery is happy so many people came out to show their support.
"It means there's hope. It means that people care, and it means that it's out in the open," Towery said.
The Purchase District Health Department is working to distribute Narcan throughout the community to help reduce the number of fatal overdoses. If you or someone you know is battling addiction, click here to learn more about Turning Point recovery center and other helpful resources.