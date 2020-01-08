MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A Paducah man was arrested on a weapon charge overnight.
Around 1:06 a.m., McCracken County deputies were called to 556 College Avenue on report of a man with a gun making threats.
When they arrived, deputies stopped and detained 24-year-old Ricky Cole of Paducah.
Cole had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his pocket. Deputies then learned he was a convicted felon out of Tennessee.
Cole was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He was charged with alcohol intoxication and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.