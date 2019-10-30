SMITHLAND, KY -- There will be lane restrictions and overnight closures on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland this week.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be daytime lane restrictions on the bridge on Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1.
Starting Friday, November 1, the bridge will be closed to all traffic from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. for two weeks.
There will be no marked detour during the overnight closures.
Drivers can self-detour via U.S. 641, Interstate 24, and KY 453.
Crews need the lane restrictions and closures to replace beams damaged by overweight trucks.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is aiming to have traffic flow on the bridge return to normal before Thanksgiving.