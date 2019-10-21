LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- Drivers who frequently use the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland should prepare for upcoming overnight closures.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor will be working to replace a beam that was damaged by overweight trucks.
No date has been set, but overnight closures on the bridge are expected to start around November 1 and last about two weeks.
"We want everyone to be fully prepared for what we think will be two weeks of closures from 8 p.m., to 5 a.m., daily, while the contractor is working on the bridge," said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat.
Livingston County school officials have been notified of the upcoming overnight closures.
The goal is to get the bridge back to normal traffic flow before Thanksgiving.