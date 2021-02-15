McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A fire in a remote area of Lovelaceville Florence Road East claimed the life of a man living in a greenhouse last weekend.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies were contacted about the fire around 1:15 p.m. Feb. 14. Deputies were told a man had been living in a greenhouse and the structure had burned sometime overnight.
Deputies say they found the man dead when they arrived to the scene.
McCracken County Sheriff's Detectives and members of the Lone Oak/Hendron Fire Department were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. They say foul play is not suspected.
Deputies say the name of the man is not being released until deputies can notify his family. The sheriff's department is asking the public for their thoughts and prayers for the man's family during this hard time.
The investigation is ongoing by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Detective Division and McCracken County Coroner's Office.
Detectives also remind you to use caution when using petroleum based heaters during dangerous cold weather. Dangerous levels of carbon monoxide can mount quickly and without warning.