LOUISVILLE, KY - One person is dead and several others are injured after an overnight shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.
Police said it happened at around 3 a.m. in downtown.
Officers found one man dead at the scene.
A woman tells NBC affiliate WAVE the man was her son, 37-year-old Terrance Bethel.
She told WAVE that he was out with friends at Southern Restaurant & Lounge.
Police said two men and three women were also injured and taken to the University of Louisville hospital.
One of the men is in critical condition but the rest are expected to survive.
A seventh victim was reportedly found at a separate hospital and their condition is unknown.
Police said there are no suspects at this time.