PADUCAH — Local 6 has activated a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential for a few severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.
A cluster of thunderstorms will lift across the area this evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. We totally rule out a severe storm during this time, but heavy rain will likely be the main threat with this activity.
A line of thunderstorms is expected to move across the area between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Within this line of storms, a brief spin-up tornado & isolated damaging wind gusts are possible.
Heavy rain could lead to potential for some flooding issues. Widespread 1-2" rain is likely, with some areas receiving more than 2".
With the overnight timing of storms, it's important to make sure you have multiple ways to receive and hear alerts if warnings are issued while you are asleep.
Make sure to download the WPSD radar app, and be sure to have notifications turned on.