NASHVILLE, TN -- The National Weather Service out of Nashville is currently surveying the tornadoes that hit central Tennessee overnight.
Several people have been confirmed dead and dozen more are reported as injured.
While the National Weather Service will not have EF-ratings until later on, they do have a preliminary map of the path the tornado that hit Nashville.
The image shows not only the tornado that hit Monday night, but also the April 16, 1998, and March 14, 1933 tornadoes.
All three take similar but different paths, with all three striking the 5 Points area of east Nashville.
The 1998 and 1933 tornadoes also occurred during the afternoon/evening, while the 2020 tornado occurred in the middle of the night.
We will be following this story and bring you updates from the National Weather Service as they come in.